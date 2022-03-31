5 fetuses found in home of anti-abortion activist, D.C. police say

Police on Wednesday found five fetuses at the Washington, D.C., home of an anti-abortion activist who has also been indicted in connection to a blockade on a reproductive health care clinic.

The fetuses were found after a tip was given "regarding potential bio-hazard material" at the home where Lauren Handy was reportedly residing, the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. said. An investigation is underway and the fetuses have been given to the medical examiner's office.

Handy said outside the home on Wednesday that she expected the raid to happen "sooner or later," according to CBS station WUSA. She declined to speak on camera but said that "people would freak out when they heard" what was in the evidence bags being taken by police, the station reported.

A phone number for Handy was not immediately available through public records, which lists her most recently as a Virginia resident.

Handy, 28, is one of nine anti-abortion activists that were charged with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, or FACE, Act, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

She posed as a woman named "Hazel Jenkins" in October 2020 and claimed to be seeking services from a D.C. reproductive health care clinic, according to an unsealed indictment. The encounter was livestreamed to Facebook, the indictment said.

Handy, along with others, allegedly forced their way into the clinic and blockaded the doors.

The indictment also alleges that the defendants violated the FACE Act by using a physical obstruction to injure, intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient “because they were providing or obtaining reproductive health services."

A federal public defender representing Handy in the federal case did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the fetuses Thursday.