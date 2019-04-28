Breaking News Emails
A person of interest was in custody Saturday night after five people were found dead at two homes in Tennessee, authorities said.
Michael Cummins, 25,was detained for questioning in what authorities believe to be homicides, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Four victims were found at one address and one at a second location in Sumner County, bureau spokesman Josh Devine said at a news conference.
"At this time, we have reason to believe the two scenes are related," bureau officials said in an earlier tweet.
Devine said it was possible an injured person at a hospital could be a sixth victim. The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available.
Sumner County is northeast of Nashville and borders Kentucky. The locations are near the town of Westmoreland.