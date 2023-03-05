5 injured in 'tragically ironic' Los Angeles shooting a few miles away from gun buyback event, officials say

Five people were injured in a "tragically ironic" shooting a few miles away from where a gun buyback event was happening in Los Angeles on Saturday, officials said.

The five male victims were at Royal Palms Beach barbecuing with a large group of people at around 5:45 p.m. when two male suspects approached and a physical altercation ensued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Using a handgun, the suspects fired multiple rounds at the group, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

All five victims were taken to local hospitals. As of Saturday, two were in critical condition, two in serious condition and one was in stable condition, police said.

The Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn was hosting a gun buyback event, where residents can exchange their guns for compensation, just a few miles away from the shooting, she said in a tweet posted on Saturday.

"We're outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left 5 people injured. It's tragically ironic that today we hosted a gun buy-back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community," she wrote in the joint statement with Councilman Tim McOsker.