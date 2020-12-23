Five people were killed after a man involved in a high-speed chase collided into another car full of teenagers in Yonkers, New York on Tuesday night.

Police initially tried to pull over a white Infiniti sedan at about 9:23 p.m. that was driving in an “erratic manner” when the driver sped off, Yonkers police said Wednesday. Officers pursued the car, which continued to accelerate at “beyond reckless speeds.”

The Infiniti collided with a Nissan occupied by four 18-year-old men at an intersection at a force that caused the Nissan to split in half, police said. The teenagers died at the scene while the driver, a 36-year-old resident of Mount Vernon, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The man, identified as Devon Haywood, later died from his injuries.

Yonkers, NY – With deep sadness, Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner John J. Mueller regret to inform that five individuals have died as a result of a tw...#YonkersPD @CityofYonkers pic.twitter.com/v0KWEncUS3 — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) December 23, 2020

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called the accident “nothing short of tragic” in a statement released by police Wednesday.

“Four young lives were cut short by the recklessness of one individual,” Spano said. “Let this be a lesson to all who drive at excessive speeds — it not only puts your life at risk but also the innocent lives with whom you share the road.”

Police identified the young men killed in the accident as Brandon Sierra, Randy Brisbane, Tamari Watkins and Anthony Cruz. Authorities are conducting both an internal and criminal investigation into the accident, according to Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller.