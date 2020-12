Five people were found dead at a residence in Atkins, Arkansas, on Christmas Day in a suspected homicide.

The bodies were found by deputies about 5:15 p.m. on Pine Ridge Road, according to the Pope County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it believes all five were relatives.

An investigation is ongoing into the suspected homicide.

Atkins, a town of about 3,000 people, is in central Arkansas, about 70 miles northwest of Little Rock.