1 officer dead, 4 injured in South Carolina shooting

One law enforcement officer was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Wednesday in Florence, South Carolina, and a suspect was arrested, officials said.

NBC affiliate WMBF confirmed that one of the officers died Wednesday night.

Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby initially told the station that three of his deputies and two city police officers were injured in the 5 p.m. ET shooting.

The deceased was a city officer, according to WMBF. The conditions of the wounded weren't immediately known.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that special agents from its Charlotte, North Carolina, field office were at the scene.

Gov. Henry McMaster‏ tweeted that the attack was "devastating news" for South Carolinians, and he asked for their prayers.

"The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," he said.

Florence County Emergency Management tweeted just after 6 p.m. that the shooter had been captured.

"The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody," the agency wrote. "We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress."

The same agency had urged locals to steer clear of blocks around Vintage Place and Hoffmeyer Road in the city of Florence.