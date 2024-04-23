‘All died violently’: 5 people, including 2 kids, found dead in Oklahoma City home

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Five people, including two children, were found dead inside an Oklahoma City home Monday morning, police said.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight referred to the deceased as a family. Speaking via email, Knight said police can’t yet reveal what investigators believe happened, but he said, “All died violently."

Police were dispatched to the residence about 16 miles west of downtown Oklahoma City about 9:35 a.m. based on a report that there were bodies inside, Knight said. Officers discovered the five, including at least two believed to be children, upon arrival, he said.

“The five people had injuries all consistent with homicide,” Knight said. The identities of the deceased were still pending official confirmation.

Detectives were requesting a judge’s approval to search the residence, Knight said. Upon approval, he said in a video statement, police planned to send a crime scene investigation team “to process the scene."

Until then, the sergeant noted, not much more could be said.