5 people, including 2 children, killed in Georgia house fire

Five people — including two children — have been killed in a house fire outside Atlanta, authorities said early Tuesday.

The blaze broke out early Tuesday morning in the county just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Firefighters found three adults and one of the children dead inside the house, Daniels said. Another child died at a hospital, he said.

Ten people were inside when the fire began around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Daniels said. Five escaped, but three of them were injured, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home was almost fully engulfed by flames when fire crews arrived, Daniels said.

“The holidays are coming up, and when you talk about people losing their lives, it feels different this time of year,” he said. “It’s tough for the guys. Unfortunately, it’s something we deal with pretty regularly, but we are all human.”