Suspect in custody as 5 people found dead in McGregor, Texas 

Five people were found dead and a suspect arrested in McGregor, Texas on Thursday, officials said.

The bloodshed ended in an "officer -involved shooting," Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard told reporters.

The victims' names were not immediately disclosed and a suspect, also not identified, Howard added.

The state police rep could only say that "five people confirmed deceased” but could not immediately offer any more details.

McGregor, with approximately 5,500 residents, is about halfway between Austin and Dallas.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.