5 people hospitalized after a U-Haul crashed into Cleveland's Puerto Rican festival

A 64-year-old man driving the U-Haul was moving vendor equipment at Roberto Clemente Park when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas, police said.
People attend the Puerto Rican Festival in Cleveland
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Five people were hospitalized after a U-Haul truck struck a car and three pedestrians at Cleveland's Puerto Rican parade and festival Sunday night, police said.

A 64-year-old man driving the U-Haul was moving vendor equipment at Roberto Clemente Park when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas, investigators believe, according to Cleveland police.

The U-Haul hit a Dodge truck, which had a 50-year-old man in the driver seat, before striking vendors tables and three pedestrians — a 49-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, police said.

All five were taken to the hospital. The 45-year-old woman suffered leg and pelvis fractures. The 30-year-old man was burned when a fryer was overturned in the crash, spilling grease on him.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

Cleveland has been celebrating the Puerto Rican Parade & Cultural Festival for more than 50 years.

