5 people hospitalized after a U-Haul crashed into Cleveland's Puerto Rican festival

Five people were hospitalized after a U-Haul truck struck a car and three pedestrians at Cleveland's Puerto Rican parade and festival Sunday night, police said.

A 64-year-old man driving the U-Haul was moving vendor equipment at Roberto Clemente Park when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas, investigators believe, according to Cleveland police.

The U-Haul hit a Dodge truck, which had a 50-year-old man in the driver seat, before striking vendors tables and three pedestrians — a 49-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, police said.

All five were taken to the hospital. The 45-year-old woman suffered leg and pelvis fractures. The 30-year-old man was burned when a fryer was overturned in the crash, spilling grease on him.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

Cleveland has been celebrating the Puerto Rican Parade & Cultural Festival for more than 50 years.