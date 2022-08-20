5 people killed in wrong-way crash on Florida expressway

Five people were killed in a head-on collision early Saturday morning by a man driving in the wrong direction, police in Florida said.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway. The wrong-way driver, identified as Maiky Simeon, 30, was driving a silver Infinity sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a gray Honda sedan, Florida Highway Patrol said.

All five people in the Honda, four women and a man, died at the scene, authorities said. Simeon was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman declined to name the victims who were killed because it is a criminal investigation. They ranged in age from 18 to 25.