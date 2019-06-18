Breaking News Emails
By Tim Stelloh
A five-year-old Wisconsin boy died Monday after being shot and left at a hospital in Kenosha, police said.
In a statement, Kenosha Police Department Lt. James Beller said the boy's shooting death occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time.
Staff at Froedtert South Hospital called police after two people left the boy there, Beller said. It wasn’t clear if the boy died before he arrived at the hospital.
The statement described the investigation into the boy’s death as “still very active.”
Beller did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Kenosha, a city of nearly 100,000, is between Chicago and Milwaukee on Lake Michigan.