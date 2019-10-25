Breaking News Emails
LOS ANGELES — Around 50,000 people north of Los Angeles have been ordered to evacuate after a brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The Tick Fire near Agua Dulce in northern Los Angeles County has destroyed several structures, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. It had spread to 3,700 acres and was zero percent contained Thursday evening.
That blaze was one of several in California fueled by high winds and low humidity, conditions that forecasters said were helping the fires grow. The National Weather Service said Santa Ana winds were gusting upwards of 45 to 55 mph across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
In Northern California, around 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate in a rural part of northern Sonoma County after a fire broke out shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. It has grown to at least 10,000 acres, officials said.
The Kincade Fire is zero percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire. At least two structures have been damaged, according to the agency.
No injuries have been reported in either fire.