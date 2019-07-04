Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By David Ingram
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Thursday but did not immediately appear to have caused major damage.
The earthquake struck near Searles Valley, about 170 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency initially said the magnitude was 6.6 but revised its measure downward.
People on social media said they could feel the shaking at least as far away as Las Vegas.
This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.