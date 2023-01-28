6 dead and 3 seriously injured after bus and box truck collide in Upstate New York

Six people are dead and three seriously injured in Louisville, New York after a crash on Saturday involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, according to New York State Police.

Police responded to the fatal accident on State Highway 37 at around 6:02 a.m. The Lawrence County Medical Examiner’s Officer also responded to the scene.

All the victims were aboard the express bus, police said in a news release. Of the three injured, one is in critical condition and two are "seriously injured."

The victims were transported to local hospitals.

"State Route 37 from County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road in Louisville, St. Lawrence Co., is closed until further notice due to fatal crash involving a bus and a box truck," state police tweeted later on Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.