Six people were injured Monday in an explosion that destroyed a house and damaged others in Plano, Texas, officials said.

The blast around 4:40 p.m. appeared to level the home on Cleveland Drive. Helicopter news footage showed debris scattered over the neighborhood.

Six people were taken to hospitals — one who was inside the house that exploded and five from a home next door, the fire department said.

Three of those injured were transported to a children's hospital, officials said. The ages of those hurt were not immediately available.

The cause of the explosion in the suburb north of Dallas was not known, the fire department said shortly after the incident. The department said its investigators as well as investigators from natural gas company Atmos Energy were at the scene.

The blast also damaged the two next-door homes and blew out windows at a house across the street, Plano Fire-Rescue Capt. Peggy Harrell said.

The fire department was not looking for any other victims, Harrell said. People called the fire department from a mile away reporting the explosion.

Plano Mayor John Muns asked people to keep those injured in their prayers and said that fire officials were working to determine the cause of the explosion, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.