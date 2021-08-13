6 injured in lightning strike at New York City beach

Six people were hospitalized after lightning struck a beach in New York City on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The New York City Fire Department did not disclose the condition of the patients, but NBC New York reported that a 15-year-old was seriously injured, citing officials.

The six were on the sand at Orchard Beach in the Bronx when they were struck during the a fast-moving storm shortly after 5 p.m., according to the parks department and FDNY.

The FDNY said the patients were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The teenager was in cardiac arrest, NBC New York reported. The other five were expected to survive.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident," NYC Parks spokesperson Meghan Lalor said in a statement.

Lifeguards at Orchard Beach ordered people out of the water and made announcements to clear the beach before the lightning strike, NYC Parks said.

The storm came through so fast that lightning struck before everyone could get off the beach, according to NBC New York.

The strike happened on a sweltering day in New York City. Excessive heat warnings had been issued for the region Thursday, with heat index values of over 100 degrees forecast.

Just before 5 p.m., there was a temperature reading of 92 degrees in Central Park in Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service. The high heat will remain in place through most of Friday.