6 inmates allegedly used 'homemade rope' to escape California jail

Authorities in California are on the lookout for six male inmates who escaped a county jail Sunday after scaling down its walls with a homemade rope, police said.

The inmates, all aged between 19 and 22 years old, were first reported missing from their cells just before midnight, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Investigators said the men gained access to the roof of the facility where they used a “homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail,” the sheriff’s office said.

The six missing inmates are: Jorge Barron, 20; Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19; Manuel Allen Leon, 21; Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21; Fabian Cruz Roman, 22; and Edgar Eduardo Venture, 22.

Police are on the hunt for six men who escaped from a Merced County jail in California. Top row, from left, Gabriel Francis Coronado, Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr. and Manuel Allen Leon. Bottom row, Fabian Cruz Roman, Edgar Eduardo Ventura and Jorge Barron. Merced County Sheriff's Dept.

A task force was formed to track down the fugitives. No other details were immediately available.

Merced is a city with almost 85,000 people, about 115 miles east of San Jose.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.