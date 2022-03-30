6 killed in pileup of 80 vehicles in Pennsylvania snow squall, police say

A pileup during a spring snow squall in Pennsylvania on Monday killed six people, injured 24 others and involved 80 vehicles, state police said Wednesday.

Three people were initially confirmed dead in the crash on Interstate 81, according to the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office on Monday, but officials emphasized a total death toll could not be given as they continued to sort through the wreckage.

State police reported the three additional fatalities in a press release Wednesday morning. The names of those killed in the crash will be released after their families were notified.

Thirty-nine commercial and 41 passenger vehicles crashed, some catching fire, along a section of I-81 on Monday, according to police. The crash prompted a partial closure of the roadway.

Cars are piled up on and off the road following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 North in Foster Township, Pa. on Monday. David McKeown / Republican-Herald via AP

People who were able to exit their vehicles themselves were taken to a Wegman’s Distribution Center for triage care. Emergency medical services took 24 people directly from the crash scene to hospitals.

Video showed vehicles that had been pulled to the side of the road being hit by traffic as heavy fog covered the interstate. Large black smoke plumes rose from what appeared to be a vehicle on fire, according to footage from someone who said they were involved in the crash after they got out of their car.

An official cause of the pileup has not been given but the crash occurred during a late-season snowstorm that severely reduced visibility.

The scene, roughly 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia, was reopened at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.