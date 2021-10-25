2 killed, police officer among 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

Two people were killed and at least four others were injured, including a police officer, in a mall shooting Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, police said.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said officers responded at 1:50 p.m. local time to the Boise Towne Square mall and encountered a person matching the suspect; gunfire ensued, an officer was among six people initially injured and the suspect was later detained.

According to the Boise Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon that left five people and an officer injured. KTVB

Two of the people initially reported injured have since died, Lee said.

"At this time, the majority of the mall has been cleared. We're still actively clearing the mall to both look for any additional concerns, and any additional victims, but at this time we believe that there was only a single shooter involved and that there is no ongoing danger to the community at large from this incident," Lee said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

"Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers," Idaho Governor Brad Little said in a tweet. "The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting."

Speaking at the press conference, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean praised the Boise Police Department and first responders: "You came quickly and you showed compassion to so many people that were scared at a really tough moment. And you did everything you could to keep people safe."

