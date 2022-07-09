6 people injured when car jumps curb and hits diners, staff outside Chicago restaurant

Six people were injured Friday night when a car jumped the curb and struck a table outside a Chicago restaurant.

Five of the victims were taken to the hospital, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department's media account. One person refused treatment.

The fire department said the vehicle was stolen and the driver was "fleeing" when the car jumped the curb just before 10:30 p.m. The police said they could not confirm that information.

A police news release states that the silver Lexus sedan tried to pass a Toyota Prius traveling in the same direction when it clipped the front of the Prius.

The driver of the Lexus lost control and jumped the curb, hitting multiple people dining on the patio at Uproar. Two of the people injured are restaurant employees, Uproar said in a Facebook statement.

Two men, 26 and 32, and a woman, 26, were taken to St. Mary's in good condition, according to the police. Another 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman each sustained a broken leg and were taken to Northwestern in fair condition.

The driver of the Lexus fled the scene. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.