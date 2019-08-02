Breaking News Emails
By Minyvonne Burke
Six people were killed in a two-vehicle car crash on a Minnesota interstate early Friday morning, authorities said.
State police believe one of the vehicles may have been traveling the wrong way when it struck the other vehicle near Eyota, southeast of Minneapolis, according to a press release.
Three people were in each vehicle, Minnesota State Police said. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.
Investigators are trying to determine which of the two vehicles, a 2005 Chrysler Sebring and 2008 Ford Focus, may have been traveling in the wrong direction at the time of the crash.