Nine people are believed dead after a twin-engine aircraft went down near a Hawaii airfield Friday night, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.
The crash occurred near Dillingham Airfield, on the north shore of Oahu, the department of transportation tweeted around 7 p.m.
It said that there were nine people aboard the King Air twin-engine plane with no apparent survivors. The agency had initially said that first responders reported six deaths.
Police sources told NBC affiliate KHNL that the plane was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The airport is a public and military use airport, but officials told the station that the plane that crashed was not a military aircraft.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation operates Dillingham Airfield, according to its website.
Kirk Caldwell, mayor of the city and county of Honolulu, said in a statement that he was closely following developments.
"At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims," Caldwell said.