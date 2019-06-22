Breaking News Emails
Nine people are believed dead after a twin-engine aircraft went down near a Hawaii airfield Friday night, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.
The crash occurred near Dillingham Airfield, on the north shore of Oahu, the department of transportation tweeted.
It said that there were nine people aboard the King Air twin-engine plane with no apparent survivors. The agency had initially said that first responders reported six deaths.
Officials with the Honolulu Fire Department told NBC affiliate KHNL that the first reports of a downed aircraft came in at 6:30 p.m., and when firefighters arrived they found the wreckage of the plane fully engulfed in flames.
The airport is a public and military use airport, but officials told the station that the plane that crashed was not a military aircraft. Fire Chief Manuel Neves told reporters that the intent of the flight was still being determined.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation operates Dillingham Airfield, according to its website.
Kirk Caldwell, mayor of the city and county of Honolulu, said in a statement that he was closely following developments.
"At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims," Caldwell said.