6 rescue workers at site of Miami building collapse test positive for Covid-19

The workers are firefighters from a Florida rescue team outside Miami-Dade who came to assist in search efforts.
Image: Over One Hundred Missing After Residential Building In Miami Area Partially Collapses
Search and rescue teams look for possible survivors at the Champlain Towers South condo building on July 3, 2021.Michael Reaves / Getty Images
By Nicole Acevedo

Six of the hundreds of rescue workers helping to recover victims trapped in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, the Miami Beach-area condo building that partially collapsed last week, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The workers are firefighters from a Florida rescue team outside Miami-Dade who came to assist in search efforts, according to Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

"Unfortunately, this is another challenge, but something that we've been dealing with for over the past year in regards to the medical field and our first responders managing throughout Covid," he told reporters during a Friday briefing.

Officials addressed the matter again Saturday morning. The task force with the positive cases has already left the scene, they said, adding that authorities embarked on a robust contract tracing effort.

All 424 Florida task force members working on rescue efforts were tested for Covid-19. So far, no other positive cases have emerged, officials said.

