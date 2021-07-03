6 rescue workers at site of Miami building collapse test positive for Covid-19

Six of the hundreds of rescue workers helping to recover victims trapped in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, the Miami Beach-area condo building that partially collapsed last week, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The workers are firefighters from a Florida rescue team outside Miami-Dade who came to assist in search efforts, according to Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

"Unfortunately, this is another challenge, but something that we've been dealing with for over the past year in regards to the medical field and our first responders managing throughout Covid," he told reporters during a Friday briefing.

Officials addressed the matter again Saturday morning. The task force with the positive cases has already left the scene, they said, adding that authorities embarked on a robust contract tracing effort.

All 424 Florida task force members working on rescue efforts were tested for Covid-19. So far, no other positive cases have emerged, officials said.