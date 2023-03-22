6 workers killed after car goes into highway work zone in Maryland

Six highway workers in Maryland were killed Wednesday after a car entered a work zone and struck them, state police said.

The crash at the inner loop of Interstate 695, known as the Baltimore Beltway, occurred around 12:40 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

An Acura went in between Jersey barriers before hitting the workers and overturning, according to police.

The six people killed were contractual highway workers, state police said. They have not been publicly identified.

The driver, whose identity was not known, was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment, police said.

It wasn’t clear why the car went into the work zone.

Emergency personnel work the scene of a crash on I-695 in Baltimore County that left multiple people dead Wednesday. WBAL

Gov. Wes Moore said his office was monitoring the situation. “My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash on the 695 beltway this afternoon,” he tweeted.

The crash remains under investigation.

Helicopter footage from NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore showed the overturned Acura surrounded by broken construction materials and other debris between the two parallel Jersey barriers.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also expressed his condolences.

"On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident," he tweeted.