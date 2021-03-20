6-year-old girl fatally shot by relative over spilled water, police say

A 6-year-old Texas girl was fatally shot by a relative following an argument over spilled water, according to the NBC affiliate in Houston.

Police in Pasadena, a city southeast of Houston, said officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Friday, KPRC reported. A male family member of Laurionne Walker, 6, shot the girl multiple times, police said.

"I'm at a loss for words right now," Earline House, Laurionne's grandmother told the news station. "My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning."

Laurionne was taken to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries, KPRC reported.

Police said the suspect is now in custody, according to the outlet. Details about the person, including his name and the charges against him, have not been released.

This is the second time Laurionne's family has been struck by tragedy this week, KPRC reported. Her mother was the aunt of three children who died in an unrelated car crash in Spring, Texas, Sunday night. The mother of the three children was also killed in the wreck, which involved a suspected drunken driver.