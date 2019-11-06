Breaking News Emails
By Minyvonne Burke
A 6-year-old boy in Ohio brought a loaded semi-automatic handgun to school in his backpack, police said.
The incident happened Tuesday morning at a private school in North Columbus, the Columbus Division of Police said in a press release on Facebook.
The boy, who is not being identified, told a classmate about the gun who then alerted a teacher.
Authorities said the gun was reported missing by a family member. Charges are not expected against the child "due to competency and his age," police said.