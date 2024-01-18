More than 60 million people under winter weather alerts as snow and ice still blanket much of the U.S.

At least 66 million people were under winter weather alerts Thursday, as dangerously cold and icy conditions continue to pose risks — including in Oregon, where three people were killed by a power line downed by the weather.

While temperatures won't be as frigid Thursday as in recent days in much of the United States, snow and ice posed challenges for millions who are stepping outside.

Chicagoans could endure up to 4 inches of snow when it starts falling Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning's rush hour.

Freezing rain could make for treacherous driving conditions in Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee.

Light to moderate snowfall could begin in much of the mid-Atlantic on Thursday with as much as 5 inches hitting Philadelphia, perhaps 4 inches coming down on New York City and 2 inches hitting Boston by the end of Saturday.

Lake-effect snow is not letting up in Buffalo, New York, where up to 10 inches is expected to fall Thursday and up to another 4 inches Friday.

The continuing snow in western New York forced Tops Friendly Markets to close its Erie County stores at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The area’s major supermarket chain reopened at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“It’s our priority to ensure a safe environment for our associates and customers, and we thank the community for their support and understanding,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

Freezing rain and snow slammed the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and public schools in Portland, Oregon, remained closed Thursday.

Portland firefighters urged residents to pay special attention to trees and power lines where accumulation of snow and ice threaten to bring them down — and potentially lead to tragedy.

A man walks on a road in the snow Wednesday in Tigard, Ore. Jenny Kane / AP

A power line fell Wednesday on a sport utility vehicle Wednesday, killing three people, Portland firefighters said.

"If you do go outside in the next few days, including to a park or natural area, please be aware of your surroundings, and check around you for any downed power lines or hanging branches," the city told residents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.