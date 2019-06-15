Breaking News Emails
The New York Police Department is searching for a 67-year-old man who went missing in the Hudson River during an epic marathon swim on Friday.
The man was participating in the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim, which organizers say is the longest marathon swim in the world, when he was last seen near the George Washington Bridge at around 3 p.m. Friday, according to NBC New York.
New York Open Water, which organizes the annual event, said that at least 15 other people were swimming in the marathon at the time of the swimmer’s disappearance.
Participants in this year's event were to swim 120 miles at different points of the Hudson River in one week, according to the New York Open Water website. The race was divided into seven different stages, starting on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, in upstate New York, and ending in the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge, between Staten Island and Brooklyn.
The swimmer went missing “on Stage 6 of the 8 Bridges Open Water Swim,” New York Open Water said in a statement.
“We can confirm that all swimmer safety protocols were in place and that the NYPD was escorting the field. We will continue to work closely with the authorities,” the organization added.
“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the swimmer’s family and in respect for their privacy, we are declining to name the swimmer at this time,” New York Open Water said.
Authorities had stopped the search on Friday evening. They resumed it on Saturday morning with a team of scuba divers, an NYPD spokesperson said.
Stage 7 of the marathon swim, which was scheduled to place on Saturday, has been canceled.