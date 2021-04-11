6th victim dies following South Carolina shooting rampage

A sixth person has died following a deadly shooting rampage in South Carolina perpetrated by a former pro football player who later took his own life.

Robert Shook was a father of three whose loved ones described as a hard worker who always put his children first. He was shot six times Wednesday when former NFL player Phillip Adams is believed to have gunned down a doctor, the doctor's wife and their two grandchildren.

Adams later died by apparent suicide, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Shook, whose age was not immediately available, was one of two air conditioning technicians working at the doctor's home in Rock Hill at the time of the shooting. The other technician, James Lewis, was killed at the scene.

Despite his grievous injuries, Shook managed to call his supervisors before losing consciousness, NBC affiliate WCNC reported. His supervisors called first responders, and Shook was airlifted to a hospital, where he died Saturday.

"We are all heart broken," Shook's employer, GSM Services, wrote in a Facebook tribute. "Please keep his family in your prayers tonight and in the coming days as we all face this together."

Adams was found dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in a nearby home on the same street as the victims after a standoff with authorities, officials said Thursday. He played as a defensive back for multiple NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons.

As a rookie, Adams suffered a severe ankle injury and never played for the 49ers again. Later, with the Raiders, he had two concussions over three games in 2012. His brain is now being examined for possible degenerative disease that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders in some athletes and members of the military.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.