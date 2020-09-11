7 bodies found as wildfire rages in Northern California; at least 12 dead in state

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The bodies of seven people have been found where a wildfire is raging in Northern California, a sheriff's official said Thursday, bringing the death toll from fires burning across the state this month to at least 12.

Officials did not release additional details about the victims Thursday, pending notification of next of kin.

"We again offer our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the victims who have lost their lives in this devastating fire," Butte County sheriff’s Capt. Derek Bell said.

On Wednesday, the Butte County sheriff announced three deaths from the Bear Fire, which is now part of the North Complex.

The North Complex has burned more than 247,000 acres, and part of that known as the "West Zone" is threatening Butte County, officials said.

Flames shoot from a home as the Bear Fire burns through the Berry Creek area of Butte County, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2020. Noah Berger / AP

About 2,000 homes or structures have been damaged or destroyed, but more in-depth assessments will be done, an incident spokesman said.

At least 29 major fires or groups of fires called complexes are burning across California and more than 3.1 million acres have burned.

Oregon is also battling blazes, and at least two deaths have been blamed on the fires there.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that more than 900,000 acres have burned, and around 80,000 residents have been evacuated.

In another fire burning in Northern California, near and across the Oregon border, another person was discovered dead Thursday, according to a sheriff's official.

The Slater Fire, which is burning in the Klamath National Forest and has destroyed an estimated 150 homes in the area of the small community of Happy Camp, had been blamed for at least one other death.

The Slater Fire has grown to more than 120,000 acres, fire officials said.

Wildfires have also been burning in Washington state, where at least one death linked to the fires.

The deadly fire season has been record-setting in California, where hundreds of fires were sparked by thousands of lightning strikes in August.

Eight people were killed in those blazes, including five people who died in the LNU Complex burning northeast of San Francisco and near Vacaville and other communities.

That fire has burned more than 363,000 acres and damaged or destroyed nearly 1,500 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire. It was 94 percent contained Thursday.