7 people dead after shooting at suspected California marijuana operation

Seven people are dead and a suspect remains at large following a shooting at a suspected illicit marijuana operation in California on Monday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Officers were responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the unincorporated area of Aguanga just after midnight, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

They arrived to find a woman with gunshot wounds who was rushed to the hospital but later died due to the injuries.

Another six people found at the property with gunshot wounds also died, the sheriff's department said.

The department's homicide unit is now investigating the incident and have not yet identified a suspect. The sheriff's department did not immediately return NBC News' request for further details.

Police say they found over one thousand pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants at the scene of the killings, and that the site appears to be used to "manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation."

Authorities believe the shootings were isolated and that there is no general threat to the public.