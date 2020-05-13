7-year-old boy shot while allegedly trying to burglarize St. Louis home

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 7-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening while allegedly burglarizing a St. Louis home, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. at a house in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg, a 12-year-old boy had been hit in the wrist by debris from the gunfire and another 12-year-old suspect was not injured.

The 23-year-old man who was in the home said he had fired his personal weapon in the direction of glass he heard breaking in the back of the house, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. When the man fired, the three suspects tried to flee.

The two injured children were brought to the hospital and were in stable condition Tuesday, police said. The incident is still under investigation.

The man who reported the break in and shooting was not hurt. He told police he was living at the home temporarily while renovating it.