7-year-old flown to Boston hospital after 35-foot fall from ski lift

A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell 35 feet from a ski lift in Massachusetts on Monday, according to local fire authorities.

Canton fire Chief Charles Doody said in a press release that paramedics responded to an emergency call at the Blue Hills Ski Area and took over medical care from the ski patrol shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Canton Fire paramedics treated a child who fell from the ski lift with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Thanks to Boston Medflight for a quick response and to our partners at Canton PD, MSP and Blue Hills Ski Patrol. @CantonMAPolice @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/W3XeEEDQ9i — Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) January 25, 2021

"Canton Fire requested a medical helicopter, and Canton Police and Massachusetts State Police assisted in securing an area at the MEDITECH Headquarters on Blue Hill River Road where the helicopter was able to land at 5:13 p.m.," he said.

The child was flown to Boston Children's Hospital. His "injuries are serious, but are not believed to be life threatening," according to Doody.

In a statement posted on their website, the Blue Hills Ski Area confirmed an investigation into the incident and said they "wish to convey our concern for the guest and express our best wishes to [the 7 year old boy] and his family."

The Massachusetts State Police said that a detective responded to the hospital to gather information on the incident, which remains "under investigation."