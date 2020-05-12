7-year-old girl dies in Utah flash flood, 3-year-old sister still missing

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Authorities are still searching for a 3-year-old girl after her older sister was found dead following flash floods that swept through Little Wildhorse Canyon, Utah.

A 7-year-old Utah girl was confirmed to be the first fatality in the severe weather. Search and rescue teams found a piece of clothing they believe belongs to the girl’s 3-year-old sister several miles from the official staging area. The girls have not been identified by the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

“There are 67 personnel searching for the missing girl this morning,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook update Tuesday.

The floods were part of a thunderstorm that hit near Goblin Valley State Park at about 1:30 p.m on Monday, according to NBC affiliate KSL. At least 21 people were able to make it out of the flooded canyon by Monday evening.

The 3-year-old girl is the only person still unaccounted for, the sheriff’s office said.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said in a tweet Monday night that he was monitoring the situation with the Utah Department of Public Safety.