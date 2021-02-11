70-car pileup on icy Texas interstate leaves at least five dead, dozens injured

A pileup involving 70 vehicles has killed at least five people, injured dozens more and brought traffic on a slippery Texas interstate to a halt, officials said Thursday.

Emergency crews in Fort Worth worked to rescue drivers from what firefighters are calling a "mass casualty incident" along Interstate 35W, where icy road conditions caused drivers to lose control and collide early Feb. 11, 2021. NBCDFW / Telemundo 39

The Fort Worth Fire Department said they were going car-to-car to assess medical needs after the "mass casualty incident" involving dozens of tractor-trailers and other vehicles that shut down traffic in both directions on Interstate 35, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

A hospital spokesperson told the NBC affiliate that 36 people were taken to hospitals after the incident.

The wrecks occurred as freezing rain and sleet overnight caused dangerous driving conditions during the height of the morning commute. Fort Worth is under a winter weather advisory through midday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Fort Worth Fire Department did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back again for updates.