Seventy current and former U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees are under investigation for participating in a secret Facebook group in which members joked about dead migrants and mocked Latino Congress members, officials said Monday.
Speaking to reporters, Customs officials said that 62 are current employees and eight are former employees.
The office of professional responsibility is conducting the investigations, the officials said. Investigations into two employees have been completed and handed over to CBP for a disciplinary decision.
It isn’t clear what disciplinary action has been taken against those two employees or how they will handle the others.
Investigative news organization ProPublica, which first reported on the group, said it obtained screenshots of several recent discussions and “was able to link the participants in those online conversations to apparently legitimate Facebook profiles belonging to Border Patrol agents, including a supervisor based in El Paso, Texas, and an agent in Eagle Pass, Texas."
ProPublica said it was unable to reach the group members behind the posts. NBC News has not independently confirmed their authenticity.
The news organization reported that the three-year-old group, called "I'm 10-15," had roughly 9,500 members. The agency's code for "aliens in custody" is 10-15.