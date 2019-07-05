Breaking News Emails
A 70-year-old runner, whose record finish in the Los Angeles Marathon this year was tossed over cheating allegations, is dead, according to the man's wife.
Los Angeles firefighters responding to a call at 9:48 a.m. Thursday of a possible jumper above the dry Los Angeles River bed found a body. They declined to identify the person Friday morning.
NBC News reached the wife of the marathon runner, Frank Meza, 70, a physician, and asked her about the fire department's report. She said her husband is dead.
The wife, Faustina Nevarez, who is also a physician, said she has not learned further details yet.
"I haven’t seen anything else; he's dead," she said.
Nevarez called her husband a kind and soft-spoken man with many admirers.
"He has helped numerous people, people who worked with him, people who loved him, people who admired him and they've been breaking down my door" with condolences and sympathy, said Nevarez, her voice cracking with emotion.
In March, Meza crossed the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon in 2 hours, 53 minutes and 10 seconds — the fastest ever for a man his age.
But last week, race officials said they erased Meza's run from their records "after an extensive review of original video evidence from official race cameras and security cameras at retail locations along the race course."
"Dr. Frank Meza violated a number of race rules ... including re-entering the course from a position other than where he left it," according to race officials. "The video evidence is confirmed by a credible eyewitness report and our calculation that Dr. Meza’s actual running time for at least one 5K course segment would have had to have been faster than the current 70-74 age group 5K world-record [an impossible feat during a marathon]."
The retired physician denied the cheating allegation, telling the Los Angeles Times on Monday: “I didn’t cut the course."
His widow said bloggers had been mercilessly cruel in attacking Meza since the controversy became known.
"I don’t know why were we bring attacked as a family; he kept most of it away from me," she said.