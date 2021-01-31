70-year-old Tennessee man suspected in 2 murders found dead

The body of a 70-year-old suspect wanted in connection with in a double murder was found in a Tennessee lake Saturday, authorities said.

David Vowell's body was found about 3 p.m. in the waters of Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, about 50 miles north of Jackson, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted.

The find was made after the bureau said Friday it was teaming up with U.S. Marshals, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office to search the lake and its environs for Vowell.

UPDATE: This video, captured today aboard a @tnwildlife boat, shows the murky waters and terrain of Reelfoot Lake that are being searched for double homicide suspect David Vowell.



If you have information that could help in the ongoing search efforts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/OqUkLolupJ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 30, 2021

His body was discovered "near the area of the incident," the bureau said. Monday's double homicide took place at the north end of Reelfoot Lake, authorities said.

Investigators didn't reveal how the victims, Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, both of Weakly County, were killed. But Vowell was described by law enforcement as armed and dangerous.

A warrant for Vowell's arrest based on two first-degree murder allegations was approved Tuesday, the bureau said. Authorities said he did not have a history of criminal arrests in Tennessee.

An autopsy to determine Vowell's cause of death was planned, the bureau said.