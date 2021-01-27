70-year-old Tennessee man wanted for 2 murders, officials warn he's armed and dangerous

Authorities in Tennessee are seeking the public's help in finding a 70-year-old man wanted for murder following a double homicide on Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday that warrants have been issued for David Vowell, who faces two counts of first degree murder.

BREAKING: TBI Special Agents are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Obion County. David Vowell, 70, of Martin is considered armed and dangerous.



If you have seen him or know where he may be located call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/xB1w6ersSR — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2021

Two men were killed at the north end of Reelfoot Lake on Monday morning in Obion County, about 50 miles north of Jackson, the TBI said. The deceased were identified as Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, both of Weakly County.

Vowell, from Martin, Tennessee, is said to be armed and dangerous. TBI said that Vowell has no previous history of a criminal record in the state of Tennessee.

TBI is joined in the search for Vowell by the Obion County Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information that might help in the search for Vowell is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.