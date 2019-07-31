Breaking News Emails
An Arizona man was shot to death while driving for Lyft on his 52nd wedding anniversary.
Harold Treadwell, 71, was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday while in his car, Phoenix police said.
Authorities said in a statement to NBC News that Treadwell was the only person in the car at the time and they believe the bullet was fired from outside the vehicle.
According to a GoFundMe page created by a friend of the couple and which the fundraising platform verified to NBC News, the shooting occurred on their wedding anniversary.
"I feel like I am living a horrible, horrible nightmare and that any moment I will wake up,” Frances Treadwell wrote on the fundraising page.
Frances Treadwell said she spoke to her husband on the phone to wish him a happy anniversary just before he was shot
“Thank you God for allowing me to have that last conversation with him so I could tell him that I loved him!” she wrote.
Police are investigating the killing and say they currently don’t have any suspects.
In a statement to NBC News, Lyft said it is assisting law enforcement with the investigation.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked by this loss," the ride-share company said. "Our sympathies go out to the loved ones of Harold Treadwell and all those impacted by this tragedy.”