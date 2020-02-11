California man, 73, beaten to death by hospital roommate, police say

A 73-year-old man died Sunday, more than a week after he was beaten by a patient he was sharing a hospital room with in Long Beach, California, police say.
Francisco Sanchez-Reyes sustained major injuries to his upper torso on Jan. 31 after he was assaulted by Reginald Daniel Panthier, Long Beach police said. He succumbed to those injuries Sunday morning.
Sanchez-Reyes, of Long Beach, had been taken to another hospital in critical condition following the beating.
His family says he had initially checked into College Medical Center with a urinary tract infection, NBC Los Angeles reports. Sanchez-Reyes was the father of eight and grandfather of 24, the family said.
Panthier, also of Long Beach, was arrested Friday and charged last Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and producing great bodily harm against an elder. Those charges are expected to be upgraded, police said.
He is being held on $155,000 bond at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Panthier is next due in court on Feb. 13.