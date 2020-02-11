California man, 73, beaten to death by hospital roommate, police say

A 73-year-old man died Sunday, more than a week after he was beaten by a patient he was sharing a hospital room with in Long Beach, California, police say.
Francisco Sanchez-Reyes sustained major injuries to his upper torso on Jan. 31 after he was assaulted by Reginald Daniel Panthier, Long Beach police said.
Sanchez-Reyes succumbed to those injuries Sunday morning.
Sanchez-Reyes, of Long Beach, had been taken to Memorial Medical Center in critical condition following the beating. Panthier, also of Long Beach, was arrested Friday. Police said the arrest and assault occurred at the same location, which, according to a booking log, was the address of College Medical Center. The hospital did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
Sanchez Reyes initially went to the hospital Jan. 31 because he had a urinary tract infection, according to a GoFundMe set up by his son, Ramon Sanchez.
Sanchez-Reyes was a father of eight and grandfather of 24, according to NBC Los Angeles.
Sanchez said the motive for the attack is unknown and his father's unexpected death has left their family brokenhearted.
"He was my first teacher, coach, and mentor, he came here from Mexico to give us more opportunity and a better life," Sanchez wrote in the GoFundMe. "He was the one that taught me about work ethic, respect and being a good human being."
Panthier was charged last Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and producing great bodily harm against an elder. Those charges are expected to be upgraded, police said.
He is being held on $155,000 bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Panthier is next due in court on Thursday.