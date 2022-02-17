73-year-old hiker missing after freak California snow storm

Authorities in California are searching for a 73-year-old hiker who has been missing since Tuesday when a freak snow storm hit the area where he was hiking.

Gab Song headed to the Mount Pinos Nordic Base Camp in Kern County on Tuesday and planned to be home before dark, his family told NBC Los Angeles. But he never returned.

“It’s quite unfortunate that a snowstorm happened on that day, so random,” his son Mike Song told the station. "He didn't bring a lot of gear."

Search and rescue teams who went to look for him found 8 inches of snow on the ground.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that teams were "actively searching" for Song in the Mount Pinos area, with help from Kern County search and rescue teams.

Mike Song is hoping his father will return home safely. “We can laugh about a crazy, random snowstorm that caught him by surprise and how he weathered it through," he said.