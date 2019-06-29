Breaking News Emails
A 73-year-old hiker reported missing one week ago was found alive, rescued by helicopter and taken to a hospital Saturday, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Eugene Jo became separated from a group hike in the mountains above La Cañada Flintridge and June 22 and authorities had combed the area near the Angeles National Forest's Mount Waterman Trail for days to no avail.
After 11 a.m. on Saturday, search and rescue crews reported that Jo had been found. Sheriff's Deputy Ed Luna said the hiker was "extracted" by a helicopter-based crew and hospitalized in unknown condition.
It wasn't immediately clear exactly where Jo was found or whether or not he was injured.
On Twitter, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department called the discovery "great news."