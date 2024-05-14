8 dead and 8 critically injured in severe bus crash in Florida

Eight people are dead and another eight are critically injured after a bus carrying farm workers crashed and overturned early Tuesday morning in north central Florida, officials said.

The crash involved a 2010 International Bus transporting farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck and unfolded on State Road 40, 500 feet west of SW 148 Court at 6:35 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash site is about 45 miles south of Gainesville.

The two vehicles sideswiped each other, and the bus traveled off the roadway through a fence and overturned, FHP said.

Eight people were killed and 37 were hospitalized — eight of whom are critically injured, the Marion County Fire Rescue confirmed to NBC News.

In total there were 53 patients in the crash, MCFR said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. It’s not clear what caused the two vehicles to initially collide.

Marion County Public Schools said one of their school buses was not involve din the crash, but did transport victims to the hospital, WESH reported.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.