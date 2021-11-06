8 dead after panic at Houston Astroworld music festival

At least eight people are dead after a panic during the sold-out Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday, the fire chief said.

More than 300 people were treated Friday at an on-site field hospital and 23 were transported to hospitals, including 17 who were taken after the crush, Houston officials said. Eleven people who were transported by ambulance to hospitals were in cardiac arrest.

Around 9:15 p.m. "the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage," Fire Chief Samuel Peña said at a news conference early Saturday.

"That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries, people began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic," the fire chief said.

About 50,000 people were at the event at NRG Park, which was being put on by rapper and producer Travis Scott and kicked off Friday. The festival, which is in its third year, was expected to be a two-day event, but officials said that Saturday's lineup had been canceled.

Earlier in the day, multiple people were injured as festivalgoers rushed a front entrance, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported.

"Our hearts are broken," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "People go to these events looking for a good time, a chance to unwind, a chance to make memories."

A reunification center was established for anyone who has friends or relatives who were at the concert and who have not heard from them, officials said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner urged people not to speculate about what occurred but said it was under investigation.

"We just don't know. But we will find out," he said. "Pray for these families."