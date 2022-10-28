8 dead in Oklahoma after house fire

Eight people are dead after a fire at a home in a Tulsa-area city, officials said Thursday.

“It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage. This remains under investigation,” police in Broken Arrow said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how the people died. Their names and had not yet been released.

Police said they are continuing to investigate but did not believe there to be an immediate threat to the public.

Police said that a news conference would be held Friday.

Police Chief Brandon Berryhill asked for prayers.

“Broken Arrow stands together. We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together. Please pray for those who have lost their lives, and for our first responders who are dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude,” Berryhill said in a statement.

