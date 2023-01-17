IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 injured, 1 critically, in shooting at Florida car show

Four others were injured when they fled the violence in Fort Pierce on Monday, police said.
Police in Fort Pierce, Florida, said eight people were injured, one critically, in a shooting that took place at a car show in a city park on Monday.
By Gemma DiCasimirro and Dennis Romero

Eight people were injured, one critically, in a shooting Monday during a holiday car show in Fort Pierce, Florida, authorities said.

Four additional people were injured as they fled the 5:30 p.m. violence in the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, St. Lucie County sheriff's spokesperson Suzanne Woodward said.

NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach reported one of those four is a child.

Sheriff's officials said it wasn't a mass shooting where victims were struck randomly by gunfire. More information was expected to be released later in the evening.

WPTV reported the shooting was preceded by an argument between two people. No suspects have been taken into custody, the station said.

The car show was listed as part of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.


